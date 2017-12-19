LOOK: Woman seated behind Hawks bench pukes everywhere

The Hawks beat the Heat 110-104 in Atlanta on Monday, but it didn't appear to be a great time for everyone in attendance.

During a timeout on the floor, cameras caught a woman seated just behind the Hawks bench losing her lunch in pretty brutal fashion. Feeling the uprising inside her, the poor woman did her best to provide a blockage with her fist, but it was a lost cause.

watching the Hawks has not been easy this season pic.twitter.com/6A2TZ0kP9z — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) December 19, 2017

Before we can cast judgments, it's important to know the facts here. Was she overserved? Was it some bad food? The ol' winter flu bug? An exorcism? A sudden realization that there's only a week until Christmas and she hasn't done any gift shopping? We can't rule anything out at this point.

In any case, she had the very, very bad luck of getting violently ill, but also doing so at the exact moment that cameras were on her. Not ideal.

Hopefully she feels better soon, and hopefully the mop boys on the floor at Philips Arena got a little hazard pay.