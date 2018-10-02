LOOK: WWE star Elias gets drowned in boos by Seattle crowd for joking about SuperSonics

It has been a full decade since the Seattle SuperSonics relocated to Oklahoma City and rebranded as the Thunder. But that doesn't mean Seattle has completely moved on from losing its beloved NBA franchise.

WWE took over Seattle's KeyArena this week for "Monday Night Raw," and Raw superstar Elias, who not only wrestles but plays guitar, joined Canadian wrestler Kevin Owens for a concert in the ring ahead of Owens' bout with Bobby Lashley. During the concert, Elias poked fun at John Cena, earning the crowd's attention. But then he joked about the SuperSonics, suggesting it doesn't make sense to have a basketball team in Seattle, and things got ugly.

.@IAmEliasWWE said having a basketball team in Seattle doesn't make sense. The people of Seattle didn't like that ONE BIT. #Raw pic.twitter.com/JSLE0mE73N — WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2018

Now jokes can often lead to boos, but this particular crack at the SuperSonics elicited something different. WWE's Twitter clip of Elias and Owens shows fans unleashing a full minute of loud, sustained roaring in response to the Seattle shade, but others who watched the event -- and an unedited WWE YouTube video -- clock the boos at almost five minutes, meaning the fans at KeyArena let Elias have it for almost 300 straight seconds. (Go ahead and count that out in your head. That's a lot of booing!)

Longest boos in WWE History. Elias burns Seattle crowd with a Sonics joke. the crowd has been booing for like 5 minutes straight. LOL!! — Brian Mazique (@UniqueMazique) October 2, 2018

It's impressive because even the fiercest boos don't often go for minutes at a time. But it's not entirely unsurprising considering Elias was talking not only to a Seattle audience but a crowd sitting in KeyArena -- the very stadium that is set to be renovated for an NHL team and has been speculated as a potential home for another NBA team.

Does basketball make sense in Seattle?

A WWE superstar may not think so. But Seattle most certainly does.

Here's all five minutes of the city's exchange with Elias from Monday night: