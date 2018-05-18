Looming free agent DeMarcus Cousins explains why he unfollowed Pelicans on Instagram
Cousins will soon become an unrestricted free agent just months after tearing his Achilles tendon
DeMarcus Cousins' future with the New Orleans Pelicans is quite murky. After tearing his Achilles tendon this season, the Pelicans found a wave of momentum and cruised to the playoffs behind Anthony Davis, but they were eventually ousted by Golden State in the second round.
With Cousins now set to enter unrestricted free agency this summer, New Orleans -- and Cousins -- must decide whether the future of the franchise will include him or not. That means tea leaves leading up to this summer will be read, warranted or not, such as a curious decision he made recently to unfollow the team's Instagram account.
Fortunately he had a great excuse for why he made such a choice.
"Cause I'm grown," he explained.
Cousins' comment set the social media app on fire, with some fans flooding in begging him to stay with the Pelicans, and others roasting him.
Cousins unfollowing the Pelicans on Instagram probably means absolutely nothing. Do I follow my own employer on Instagram? Yes. But I won't hold it against you if you don't. It's not exactly a foreshadowing that he's leaving for the Lakers or for wherever offers him a max deal.
But like it or not, it is a decision that was going to get publicity, and he surely knew it when he replied to the fan's question. Unfortunately we'll have to wait until at least July 1, the first day of free agency, to find out of this means anything or not.
