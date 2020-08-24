Watch Now: On This Day: The Legend Of Kobe Bryant ( 2:24 )

Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players that the Los Angeles Lakers have ever seen. Now there will be a street in the vicinity of the Staples Center that will be named in his honor.

On Monday, Los Angeles City Council member Herb J. Wesson Jr. announced that Figueroa Street will be renamed Kobe Bryant Boulevard between Olympic Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, which is located right outside of the Staples Center.

Wesson made the announcement on Monday, which just so happens to be Aug. 24. Aug. 24 is being recognized as Kobe Bryant Day in Los Angeles and Orange County in remembrance of the Lakers star.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

Bryant isn't the first Lakers figure to be honored with a street being named after them. Former Lakers announcer Chick Hearn had the plaza at L.A. Live renamed Chick Hearn Court in his honor back in 2002 following his death.

The Lakers are planning to wear special "Black Mamba" uniforms for Game 4 of their opening-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Sunday would've been Bryant's 42nd birthday.