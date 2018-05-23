Los Angeles Clippers announce contract extension with coach Doc Rivers
Rivers was headed into the final year of his contract but will enter 2018 with more security as the Clippers' head man
Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers won't enter the 2018 season as a lame duck. The organization announced Wednesday that it has agreed to a contract extension with its veteran coach; details of his extension were not disclosed.
"Doc is one of the top coaches in the NBA, coming off one of his finest seasons since joining the Clippers," Clippers chairman Steve Ballmer said. "We trust Doc to lead a competitive, tough, hard-working team while upholding a culture of accountability expected to resonate throughout the organization."
Rivers is entering his 20th season an NBA head coach, and was set to begin 2018 on the final year of his contract. During his five-year tenure in L.A., he has produced a 259-151 record and is coming off a respectable 42-40 showing last season despite trading star Blake Griffin to the Pistons during the season.
"I am proud of the success we have had here over the last five seasons, but there is more work to be done," Rivers said. "We are coming off a year where our team battled through many challenges and much adversity, proving deep talent and even greater potential. I am looking forward to getting back to work on the court to develop our players and compete with the NBA's elite."
Rivers is one of two active coaches to win at least 800 games. During his illustrious coaching tenure, he has also guided the Celtics to an NBA championship and earned seven divisions titles.
