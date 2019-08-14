Los Angeles Clippers to hire Tyronn Lue as top assistant to Doc Rivers, per report

Tyronn Lue is returning to the coaching ranks. According to a report from the New York Times' Marc Stein, Lue will join the Los Angeles Clippers as the top assistant coach on Doc Rivers' staff. He spent much of last season working with the Clippers in an informal advisory role.

Lue was fired after just six games last season, ending his time as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He took over the team in the middle of the 2015-16 season after David Blatt was fired, and helped lead the Cavaliers to their first title in dramatic fashion, coming back from 3-1 down to beat the Golden State Warriors. The Cavs went to the Finals in each of the next two seasons as well, but weren't able to put up much of a fight against a Warriors team that had added Kevin Durant.

Now, Lue will head back to Los Angeles, where he has plenty of history. He played for the Lakers from 1998-2001, served as an assistant coach for Rivers with the Clippers from 2013-14 and worked with the team again last season in an informal role. Lue has always had a close relationship with Rivers, playing for him briefly with the Orlando Magic in 2003, and serving as an assistant on his Boston Celtics staff from 2011-13, so it's no surprise to see the two work together once again.

Along with his connection to Rivers, another notable side plot to this hire is that Lue was nearly named head coach of the Lakers in May, but the deal fell through during final contract negotiations. Now, Lue will be working down the hall as each team chases title aspirations.