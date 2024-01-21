Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Brooklyn 17-24, Los Angeles 26-14

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.52

What to Know

The Clippers will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 3:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. The Clippers will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Last Tuesday, Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid victory over Oklahoma City, taking the game 128-117.

Paul George was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 38 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Those 38 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Nets can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Friday. They enjoyed a cozy 130-112 win over Los Angeles. The Nets were down 56-44 with 6:07 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy 18-point win.

The Nets' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Cameron Thomas led the charge by scoring 33 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Nicolas Claxton, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 14 rebounds.

Los Angeles has been performing well recently as they've won 18 of their last 22 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 26-14 record this season. As for Brooklyn, their win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 17-24.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Clippers just can't miss this season, having made 49.4% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Nets, though, as they've only made 46% of their shots per game this season. Given the Clippers' sizeable advantage in that area, the Nets will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Clippers came up short against the Nets in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 100-93. Will the Clippers have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 11-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Clippers, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 226 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.