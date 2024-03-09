Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Chicago 31-32, Los Angeles 40-21

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $19.40

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Clippers are heading back home. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, Los Angeles didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Rockets, but they still walked away with a 122-116 win. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Clippers were down 20 points with 5:18 left in the second quarter.

Kawhi Leonard was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 28 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. He didn't help the Clippers' cause all that much against the Bucks on Monday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, the Bulls had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 3 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Thursday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 125-122 win over Golden State. The Bulls were down 31-18 with 1:29 left in the first quarter but they still came back for the handy three-point win.

The Bulls can attribute much of their success to Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 11 rebounds, and DeMar DeRozan, who scored 33 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Vucevic has scored all season.

Los Angeles is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 40-21 record this season. As for Chicago, they pushed their record up to 31-32 with that victory, which was their fourth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Clippers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bulls (currently ranked third in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Clippers beat the Bulls 124-112 in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Will the Clippers repeat their success, or do the Bulls have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 7-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Clippers slightly, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 220.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.