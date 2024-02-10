Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Detroit 8-43, Los Angeles 34-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.00

What to Know

The Pistons have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 p.m. ET on February 10th at Crypto.com Arena. The Pistons will be strutting in after a win while the Clippers will be stumbling in from a loss.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Pistons ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They managed a 128-122 victory over Portland. The win was all the more spectacular given the Pistons were down 23 points with 4:59 left in the third quarter.

Jalen Duren was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 27 points and 22 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, the Clippers' good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell 117-106 to New Orleans. The Clippers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Detroit's victory bumped their record up to 8-43. As for Los Angeles, their loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 34-16.

The Pistons came up short against the Clippers in their previous meeting last Friday, falling 136-125. Can the Pistons avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 16-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 236.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.