Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Houston 6-3, Los Angeles 3-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

What to Know

The Rockets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last seven games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. The Rockets pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 7.5-point favorite Clippers.

Last Sunday, Houston narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Denver 107-104. That's two games straight that the Rockets have won by exactly three points.

Meanwhile, the Clippers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight loss. They fell just short of Denver by a score of 111-108. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Clippers in their matchups with the Nuggets: they've now lost seven in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Paul George, who scored 35 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

Houston's victory bumped their record up to 6-3. As for Los Angeles, their defeat was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 3-7.

While only the Rockets took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Houston might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

The Rockets might still be hurting after the devastating 121-100 loss they got from the Clippers in their previous meeting back in January. Can the Rockets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 7.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Clippers, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 218.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Houston.

Injury Report for the Clippers

Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quadriceps)

Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for the Rockets