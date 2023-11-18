3rd Quarter Report
Fortunes may be turning around for the Clippers after losing six in a row. A win is still up for grabs for either team after three quarters, but the Clippers are up 79-77 over the Rockets. This matchup is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 21 points.
If the Clippers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-7 in no time. On the other hand, the Rockets will have to make due with a 6-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
1st Quarter Report
Fortunes may be turning around for the Clippers after losing six in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 29-23 lead against the Rockets.
If the Clippers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-7 in no time. On the other hand, the Rockets will have to make due with a 6-3 record unless they turn things around.
Who's Playing
Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Clippers
Current Records: Houston 6-3, Los Angeles 3-7
How To Watch
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
What to Know
The Rockets have enjoyed a seven-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. The Clippers took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Rockets, who come in off a win.
Last Sunday, Houston had just enough and edged Denver out 107-104. That's two games straight that the Rockets have won by exactly three points.
Meanwhile, the Clippers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight loss. They fell just short of Denver by a score of 111-108. The Clippers have struggled against the Nuggets recently, as their game on Tuesday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.
Despite the loss, the Clippers got a solid performance out of Paul George, who earned 35 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals.
Houston's victory bumped their record up to 6-3. As for Los Angeles, they bumped their record down to 3-7 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road.
The Rockets might still be hurting after the devastating 121-100 defeat they got from the Clippers in their previous matchup back in January. Can the Rockets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Los Angeles has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Houston.
