Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets odds: Picks from model on 41-21 NBA run

It's an exciting Western Conference matchup on Friday night as the roaring Rockets host the upset-minded Clippers. Houston had its 14-game winning streak snapped Wednesday in a stunning home defeat to the Lakers despite James Harden's herculean 51-point outburst. Rookie sensation Kyle Kuzma poured in a career-high 38 to lift the Lakers to the 122-116 upset.



Los Angeles is on the road Friday and Saturday in Memphis. The schedule makers apparently weren't in a jolly mood when it came to the Clips, who are in the midst of playing eight of 12 games away from Staples Center.



The Clippers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games but just 1-4 ATS in their last five trips to Houston.



The Rockets are a 12-point favorite, up slightly from an 11.5 opening. The Over/Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has risen to 221, up from 218.



Houston, which at 25-5 leads Golden State by a half-game for the Western Conference lead, is 13-4 at home.



Los Angeles, which knocked off Phoenix 108-95 on Wednesday is currently in 10th place, 2.5 games behind New Orleans for the final playoff spot.



The Clippers are 12-18 overall but a bleak 5-11 on the road.



The Rockets are led by Harden, who is tops in the league in scoring (31.9) and third in assists (9.0). He also averages 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals per outing.



Houston guard Eric Gordon is second on the team in scoring with 19.2 points per game. Forward Trevor Ariza contributes 12.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 1.7 steals. Big man Clint Capela, who leads the league in field goal shooting percentage at 69.4 percent, is doubtful for the Rockets with a bruised heel.



The leading scorer for the Clippers is Blake Griffin, who had been scoring 23.6 points a game but is out for another month with a sprained MCL. Picking up the slack is guard Lou Williams, who averages 19.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per outing.



Austin Rivers, who nets 14.7 points a game, is one of L.A.'s 3-point-shooting weapons at a solid 40 percent from beyond the arc. Big man DeAndre Jordan is the team's fiercest defender. In addition to 11.1 ppg and 4.6 apg, he hauls in a man-sized 15.0 rebounds -- tops in the NBA.



Can the Rockets make it 15 out of 16 with a victory over the Clippers or will yet another Los Angeles squad pull off the huge road upset and inch closer to playoff contention?



