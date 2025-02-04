Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Lakers 28-19, Clippers 28-21

How To Watch

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Clippers are heading back home. They will welcome the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Intuit Dome. The Clippers' defense has only allowed 107.2 points per game this season, so the Lakers' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The experts predicted the Clippers would be headed in after a win, but the Raptors made sure that didn't happen. The Clippers took a 115-108 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Raptors on Sunday. The matchup was a 61-61 toss-up at halftime, but the Clippers couldn't quite close it out.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was James Harden, who posted 25 points in addition to seven assists and five rebounds. His performance made up for a slower match against the Hornets on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Lakers made the experts look like fools on Saturday as the team pulled off a huge upset of the Knicks. They strolled past New York with points to spare, taking the game 128-112. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Lakers.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Lakers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Austin Reaves, who went 7 for 12 en route to 27 points plus six assists and five rebounds. Another player making a difference was LeBron James, who dropped a triple-double on 33 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Even though they won, the Lakers struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

The Clippers' defeat dropped their record down to 28-21. As for the Lakers, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a massive bump to their 28-19 record this season.

Looking forward, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

The Clippers strolled past the Lakers in their previous meeting back in January by a score of 116-102. Will the Clippers repeat their success, or do the Lakers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 8-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Clippers, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 221 points.

Series History

The Los Angeles Clippers have won 7 out of their last 10 games against The Los Angeles Lakers.