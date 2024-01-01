Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Miami 19-13, Los Angeles 19-12

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

TV: Bally Sports SoCal

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will stay at home for another game and welcome the Miami Heat at 10:30 p.m. ET on January 1st at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers will be strutting in after a victory while the Heat will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Friday, Los Angeles earned a 117-106 win over Memphis. The Clippers pushed the score to 94-75 by the end of the third, a deficit the Grizzlies cut but never quite recovered from.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, the Heat's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 117-109 to Utah. The Heat didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, the Heat got a solid performance out of Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 16 rebounds. Adebayo hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for four straight games.

Los Angeles has been performing well recently as they've won 11 of their last 13 matches, which provided a massive bump to their 19-12 record this season. As for Miami, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 19-13.

Monday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Clippers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Heat struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 14-10 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 7.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Miami.