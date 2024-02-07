Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: New Orleans 29-21, Los Angeles 34-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN

What to Know

After seven games on the road, the Clippers are heading back home. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Clippers and the Hawks didn't disappoint and broke past the 245.5 point over/under on Monday. Los Angeles snuck past the Hawks with a 149-144 victory. With that victory, the Clippers brought their scoring average up to 118.8 points per game.

Kawhi Leonard and James Harden were among the main playmakers for the Clippers as the former scored 36 points along with five assists and the latter shot 6-for-9 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten assists. Leonard hasn't dropped below 25 points for six straight games.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans waltzed into their match on Monday with two straight wins but they left with three. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 138-100 win over Toronto. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory the Pelicans have managed all season.

Brandon Ingram was nothing short of spectacular: he shot 8-for-11 from long range and almost dropped a double-double on 41 points and nine assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was CJ McCollum, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points and 3 assists.

Los Angeles has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 34-15 record this season. As for New Orleans, their victory bumped their record up to 29-21.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Clippers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Pelicans struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 28-21 ATS overall, they're only 2-8 against New Orleans in their most recent matchups.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 7-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 229.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.