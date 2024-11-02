Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Oklahoma City 5-0, Los Angeles 2-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California TV: Fan Duel SN - Oklahoma

Fan Duel SN - Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $51.00

What to Know

The Clippers will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:30 p.m. ET at Intuit Dome.

The Clippers are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took a 125-119 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Suns. Los Angeles was up 73-52 in the third but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The Clippers' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of James Harden, who dropped a triple-double on 25 points, ten rebounds, and 13 assists, and Ivica Zubac, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. What's more, Zubac also posted a 90% field goal percentage, which is the highesthe's posted since back in March.

Even though they lost, the Clippers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in seven consecutive contests dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, the Thunder entered their tilt with the Trail Blazers on Friday with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. They were the clear victor by a 137-114 margin over Portland. Oklahoma City has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 19 points or more this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams were among the main playmakers for the Thunder as the former went 12 for 18 en route to 30 points plus seven rebounds and six assists and the latter went 8 for 12 en route to 22 points plus five rebounds and four steals. Gilgeous-Alexander's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Spurs on Wednesday.

Los Angeles dropped their record down to 2-3 with the loss, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Oklahoma City, their victory bumped their record up to 5-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Clippers have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 48 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Thunder struggle in that department as they've been averaging 46.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

While only the Clippers took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the Thunder are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Those brave souls putting their money on Los Angeles against the spread have faith in an upset since their 1-4 ATS record can't hold a candle to Oklahoma City's 4-1.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a solid 6-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Thunder slightly, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 220.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.