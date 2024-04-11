1st Quarter Report

The Suns are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 34-29 lead against the Clippers.

The Suns came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Phoenix 46-33, Los Angeles 51-28

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.99

What to Know

The Suns have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Los Angeles Clippers will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday.

The Suns pushed their score to 111 the last time they played they, but on Tuesday they couldn't quite do it again. They fell 105-92 to the Clippers. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Phoenix to swallow was that they had been favored by 9.5 points coming into the contest.

Phoenix's loss dropped their record down to 46-33. As for Los Angeles, the win (which was their fourth in a row) raised their record to 51-28.

Odds

Phoenix is a 4-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 226 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Phoenix.