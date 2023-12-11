Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Portland 6-15, Los Angeles 11-10

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

The Trail Blazers are 1-9 against the Clippers since April of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. The Portland Trail Blazers will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. The Trail Blazers are staggering into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Clippers will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 14.5% worse than the opposition, a fact the Trail Blazers found out the hard way on Friday. They took a 125-112 hit to the loss column at the hands of Dallas.

Despite the loss, the Trail Blazers had strong showings from Anfernee Simons, who scored 30 points along with 8 assists and 5 rebounds, and Shaedon Sharpe, who scored 24 points along with 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Less helpful for the Trail Blazers was Scoot Henderson's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles earned a 117-103 win over Utah on Friday.

Kawhi Leonard was a one-man wrecking crew for the Clippers as he went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 41 points and 5 assists. Another player making a difference was Paul George, who scored 20 points along with 6 steals.

Portland has not been sharp recently, as they've lost 12 of their last 15 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-15 record this season. As for Los Angeles, the last time they lost on the road was back back in November. Having now won six straight away matches, they've pushed their record up to 11-10.

The Trail Blazers are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 22nd straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 10-11 against the spread).

The Trail Blazers came up short against the Clippers in their previous meeting back in October, falling 123-111. Can the Trail Blazers avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 13-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 220 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Portland.