3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Clippers and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Trail Blazers 91-78.

The Clippers came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Portland 8-13, Los Angeles 13-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California TV: FanDuel SN - SoCal

FanDuel SN - SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

The Trail Blazers are 1-9 against the Clippers since November of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The Portland Trail Blazers will head out to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET at Intuit Dome. The Trail Blazers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Trail Blazers are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took a 137-131 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mavericks. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Anfernee Simons put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points plus five assists. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (81.8%).

Even though they lost, the Trail Blazers were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 27 assists in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for the Clippers, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Friday. They snuck past the Nuggets with a 126-122 victory on Sunday. The score was all tied up 59-59 at the break, but Los Angeles was the better team in the second half.

James Harden had an outrageously good game as he almost dropped a triple-double on 39 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists. Another player making a difference was Norman Powell, who posted 28 points.

Portland's loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-13. As for Los Angeles, they pushed their record up to 13-9 with the win, which was their eighth straight at home.

The Trail Blazers are hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 15th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-6 against the spread).

The Trail Blazers barely slipped by the Clippers in their previous meeting back in October, winning 106-105. Do the Trail Blazers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Clippers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 8.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Clippers slightly, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 218 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Portland.