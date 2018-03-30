Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers odds: Portland NBA expert locks in strong picks

A pair of highly motivated Western Conference foes square off Friday when the Portland Trail Blazers host the Los Angeles Clippers (10:30 p.m. ET). The Blazers beat the Clippers 122-109 in L.A. last week. This time around, the Blazers are favored by 6.5 points, up one from the opening line, while the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218.

Before picking either side, you need to read what SportsLine NBA expert Galin Dragiev has to say. Dragiev has put together a blistering 8-2 run on his recent picks against the spread involving Portland and locked in a pick for Friday night.

It's the third Blazers game in a week for Dragiev, who took Boston (+5) in a 105-100 Celtics win over Portland last Friday, and nailed the Blazers (+3) in a 108-105 win over the Thunder on Saturday. Two underdog picks, two outright winners.

Dragiev knows every game is critical for the Clippers (41-34), who are one game behind the Jazz for the No. 8 spot in the West with seven games to go.

They've won four of five, getting points in different ways in each. DeAndre Jordan and Austin Rivers combined for 47 in one of the wins, Tobias Harris and Lou Williams combined for 46 in another, five players scored in double-figures in a third, and seven scored nine-plus points in the fourth.

While Houston has all but secured the top seed in the West and Golden State is safely No. 2, every other spot is up for grabs. Portland (46-29), which is sitting at No. 3 right now, is just five games from dropping out of the playoffs altogether.

Damian Lillard missed Wednesday's game at Memphis to witness the birth of his first child -- the Blazers promptly lost to the Grizzlies -- but Lillard is back for Friday. Since winning 13 straight, Portland has lost three of five.

The Blazers are on a 14-3 streak against the spread, while the Clippers are on a 4-1 ATS run. It's the fourth matchup between these teams: The Blazers beat the Clippers twice in L.A. this season, while the Clippers won in Portland.

Dragiev says a complete mismatch determines which side of the spread hits.

So what side of Clippers-Blazers do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick by Dragiev, and see which matchup will be the difference-maker, all from an expert who is 8-2 on Blazers picks.