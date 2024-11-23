Halftime Report

The Clippers have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Kings 65-53.

The Clippers entered the game having won three straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Kings step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Sacramento 8-7, Los Angeles 9-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California TV: FanDuel SN - SoCal

FanDuel SN - SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.52

What to Know

The Clippers will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Sacramento Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET at Intuit Dome. The Clippers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 22 turnovers on Wednesday.

The Kings are hoping to do what the Magic couldn't on Wednesday: put an end to the Clippers' winning streak, which now stands at three games. The Clippers came out on top against the Magic by a score of 104-93.

The Clippers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Magic only pulled down two.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Kings last Monday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 109-108 to the Hawks.

The losing side was boosted by Keon Ellis, who went 9 for 15 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points plus six rebounds. Those nine threes gave him a new career-high.

Los Angeles' win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-7. As for Sacramento, their loss dropped their record down to 8-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's contest: The Clippers have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Kings, though, as they've only made 34% of their threes this season. Given the Clippers' sizable advantage in that area, the Kings will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Clippers beat the Kings 107-98 in their previous meeting two weeks ago. Will the Clippers repeat their success, or do the Kings have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a 3-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Clippers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 220.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles and Sacramento both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.