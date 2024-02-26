1st Quarter Report

The last time the Clippers and the Kings met, the game was decided by 20 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but the Clippers lead 28-25 over the Kings.

If the Clippers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 38-18 in no time. On the other hand, the Kings will have to make due with a 32-24 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Sacramento 32-23, Los Angeles 37-18

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.35

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Clippers are heading back home. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 14.6% better than the opposition, a fact the Clippers proved on Friday. They secured a 101-95 W over Memphis. The win was just what the Clippers needed coming off of a 129-107 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Kings and the Spurs didn't disappoint and broke past the 243.5 point over/under on Thursday. Sacramento managed a 127-122 victory over the Spurs. With that win, the Kings brought their scoring average up to 118.6 points per game.

Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox were among the main playmakers for the Kings as the former dropped a triple-double on 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists and the latter almost dropped a double-double on 28 points and nine assists. Sabonis has been hot recently, having posted 11 or more rebounds the last 12 times he's played.

Los Angeles' win bumped their record up to 37-18. As for Sacramento, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 32-23.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Clippers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went the Clippers' way against the Kings in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 as the Clippers made off with a 119-99 victory. With the Clippers ahead 70-48 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 6-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 240.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles and Sacramento both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.