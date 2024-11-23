3rd Quarter Report
The Clippers and the Kings have shown up to the contest, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 76-66, the Clippers have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.
The Clippers entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Kings step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.
Who's Playing
Sacramento Kings @ Los Angeles Clippers
Current Records: Sacramento 8-7, Los Angeles 9-7
How To Watch
- When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California
- TV: FanDuel SN - SoCal
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $35.52
What to Know
The Clippers will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Sacramento Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET at Intuit Dome. The Clippers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 22 turnovers on Wednesday.
The Kings are hoping to do what the Magic couldn't on Wednesday: put an end to the Clippers' winning streak, which now stands at three games. The Clippers came out on top against the Magic by a score of 104-93.
The Clippers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Magic only pulled down two.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Kings last Monday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 109-108 to the Hawks.
The losing side was boosted by Keon Ellis, who went 9 for 15 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points plus six rebounds. Those nine threes gave him a new career-high.
Los Angeles' win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-7. As for Sacramento, their loss dropped their record down to 8-7.
Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's contest: The Clippers have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Kings, though, as they've only made 34% of their threes this season. Given the Clippers' sizable advantage in that area, the Kings will need to find a way to close that gap.
The Clippers beat the Kings 107-98 in their previous meeting two weeks ago. Will the Clippers repeat their success, or do the Kings have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Sacramento is a 3-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Clippers as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 220.5 points.
Series History
Los Angeles and Sacramento both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Nov 08, 2024 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Sacramento 98
- Apr 02, 2024 - Sacramento 109 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Feb 25, 2024 - Sacramento 123 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Dec 12, 2023 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Sacramento 99
- Nov 29, 2023 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Sacramento 117
- Mar 03, 2023 - Sacramento 128 vs. Los Angeles 127
- Feb 24, 2023 - Sacramento 176 vs. Los Angeles 175
- Dec 03, 2022 - Sacramento 123 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Oct 22, 2022 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Sacramento 109
- Apr 09, 2022 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Sacramento 98