3rd Quarter Report

The Clippers already have more points against the Jazz than they managed in total against the Nuggets last Friday. The Clippers have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Jazz 115-80.

The Clippers entered the matchup with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will the Jazz hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Utah 5-19, Los Angeles 14-12

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 16, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday, December 16, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California TV: FanDuel SN - SoCal

FanDuel SN - SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.00

What to Know

The Clippers and the Jazz are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2022, but not for long. The Los Angeles Clippers will welcome the Utah Jazz at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Intuit Dome. The Clippers are limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

The Clippers managed to keep up with the Nuggets until halftime on Friday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Clippers found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 120-98 punch to the gut against the Nuggets. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss Los Angeles has suffered against Denver since January 5, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Jazz came up short against the Suns on Friday and fell 134-126. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Utah in their matchups with Phoenix: they've now lost eight in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was John Collins, who went 8 for 12 en route to 22 points plus six assists and six rebounds. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in assists.

The Jazz struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 12.5 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've fallen to only 9 per game.

Los Angeles' loss dropped their record down to 14-12. As for Utah, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-19.

Looking ahead, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

The Clippers were able to grind out a solid win over the Jazz when the teams last played back in November, winning 116-105. Will the Clippers repeat their success, or do the Jazz have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 8-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Clippers slightly, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 224.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles and Utah both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.