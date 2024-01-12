The Los Angeles Clippers have been awarded the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, according to Shams Charania. This is the seventh time that the annual event will take place in Los Angeles, but the first time that the Clippers, who moved to L.A. in 1984, will be the sole hosts.

Since 1999, the Clippers have shared Crypto.com Arena -- formerly known as the Staples Center -- with the Los Angeles Lakers. Beginning with the 2024-25 season, however, they will move into their own building called the Intuit Dome, which was spearheaded by owner Steve Ballmer. The 2026 All-Star Game will serve as a showcase for Ballmer's vision and the Clippers' new home.

Previously, the All-Star Game has been in Los Angeles in 1963, 1972, 1983, 2004, 2011 and 2018. No other city has played host as many times.

The All-Star Game report comes on the back of Kawhi Leonard's contract extension, which was officially announced by the team on Thursday, and will keep the two-time Defensive Player of the Year in Los Angeles until 2027.

"With the conversation that I have with them about it, I think for the most part everybody is coming back," Leonard told reporters. "So, with me signing the extension, I think it gives us a chance to sign both of those players."

In addition, Paul George is working on an extension of his own to continue his stay with the Clippers. James Harden, meanwhile, will be a free agent this summer, and could re-sign as well.

"Absolutely," George told reporters. "You secure and lock in Kawhi, it definitely leaves the door open for myself," George said. "Very, very optimistic that something will get done on my behalf as well."

Based on how the trio has performed together thus far, it's a no-brainer to bring them back. Once everyone settled into their new roles post-trade, the Clippers have looked like one of the best teams in the league and surged up the Western Conference sandings. They are 21-6 in their last 27 games, and now sit in fourth place in the West -- just two games back from the top spot, which is currently in a tie between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.

With Leonard locked on a long-term deal and George expected to commit soon as well and a new arena opening up, the Clippers are a perfect choice to host the 2026 All-Star Game.

The 2024 All-Star Game, which will be the league's 73rd contest, will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana on Feb. 18, 2024. The second round of fan voting was revealed on Thursday, and Giannis Antetokounmpo leads all vote getters.