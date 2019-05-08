Los Angeles Lakers decide to re-open coaching search, will not hire Tyronn Lue, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers will not make Tyronn Lue their next head coach, according to a report from Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times. Per Ganguli, the Lakers "determined he isn't the right long-term fit for the organization."

The Lakers have decided to move on from Ty Lue as they search for their next head coach, having determined he isn't the right long-term fit for the organization, according to a team source. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) May 8, 2019

This news comes just a short time after multiple reports about the two sides struggling to finalize contract negotiations. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the two sides reached an impasse in their negotiations on a deal.

While Wojnarowski's report was a little vague, Marc Stein of the New York Times went into greater detail, clarifying that Lue didn't like the idea of the Lakers choosing his assistant coaches for him.

Among the issues that have led to a breakdown in talks between the Lakers and Ty Lue: League sources say that the Lakers have been trying to impose their choices for assistant coaches on Lue. @espn first reported the impasse between the Lakers are Lue — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 8, 2019

Before these latest reports, it had seemed as if Lue and the Lakers would reach an agreement in no time. Chris Haynes previously reported on Monday evening that Lue had not yet accepted the job, but the two sides were in contract talks and working towards an agreement. Via Yahoo Sports:

The Los Angeles Lakers and Tyronn Lue are in the process of working on a contract agreement that would make Lue the franchise's next head coach, league sources told Yahoo Sports.‬ Lue, 42, has not accepted the position yet as both sides continue to focus on contractual parameters, sources said.‬ ‪If Lue takes the job, Frank Vogel — former coach of the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic — could join his staff as a lead assistant, sources said. ‬

The Lakers have been looking for a new coach for the last few weeks after parting ways with Luke Walton following the conclusion of the regular season. Walton spent all season in what was essentially a lame duck position, with rumors swirling for months about who the Lakers would hire in the offseason despite the fact that he was coaching the team.

But even with Magic Johnson's surprise departure at the end of the season, the Lakers still went through with the decision to get rid of Walton. Since then, there's been a number of names linked to the job, including Monty Williams, who just took the Phoenix Suns job.

The Lakers had seemed dead set on hiring Lue, which came as little surprise. Lue, of course, coached LeBron James for multiple seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and was in charge when they stunned the Golden State Warriors by coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 NBA Finals.

In many ways, it seemed inevitable that Lue would join the Lakers due to that relationship, even if some in the Lakers' front office were reportedly wary of hiring Lue for that very reason.

Now, the Lakers will continue on with their search as they, reportedly, move in a different direction from the man many thought would be the top candidate for the position at this juncture.