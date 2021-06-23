Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested on Tuesday night in Texas on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Caruso was booked by Texas A&M University police and released shortly after he posted a $3,000 bond.

Caruso's mug shot was posted online, and his charges are listed on the Brazos County, Texas jail records website. He was charged with possession of marijuana under two ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In Texas, possession of marijuana less than two ounces is a class B misdemeanor and punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine. Caruso paid a $552 fine for the paraphernalia charge. At this point, further details surrounding the incident are unclear.

After going undrafted in 2016, Caruso played in the G-League with Oklahoma City Blue and the South Bay Lakers. In 2017, he became the first player to move from the G-League to the NBA via a two-way contract. Slowly but surely, he established himself as a key role player for the Lakers and signed a two-year deal back in 2019.

He helped the Lakers win the title in 2020, and even earned a start in the deciding Game 6. This season he averaged 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game, though he dealt with a few injuries towards the end of the regular season and playoffs.

This summer Caruso will be an unrestricted free agent and should draw interest from a number of teams due to his ability to guard multiple positions and knock down shots from 3-point land. It remains to be seen if this incident will impact his free agency in any way, though it seems like a minor enough incident that it should not.