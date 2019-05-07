Los Angeles Lakers in contract talks to make Tyronn Lue their new head coach, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers are closing in on making Tyronn Lue the franchise's new head coach, according to a report.

Chris Haynes reported on Monday evening that Lue has not yet accepted the job, but the two sides are in contract talks and working towards an agreement. Via Yahoo Sports:

The Los Angeles Lakers and Tyronn Lue are in the process of working on a contract agreement that would make Lue the franchise's next head coach, league sources told Yahoo Sports.‬ Lue, 42, has not accepted the position yet as both sides continue to focus on contractual parameters, sources said.‬ ‪If Lue takes the job, Frank Vogel — former coach of the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic — could join his staff as a lead assistant, sources said. ‬

The Lakers have been looking for a new coach for the last few weeks after parting ways with Luke Walton following the conclusion of the regular season. Walton spent all season in what was essentially a lame duck position, with rumors swirling for months about who the Lakers would hire in the offseason despite the fact that he was coaching the team.

But even with Magic Johnson's surprise departure at the end of the season, the Lakers still went through with the decision to get rid of Walton. Since then, there's been a number of names linked to the job, including Monty Williams, who just took the Phoenix Suns job.

Now, the Lakers appear to be closing in on Lue, which comes as little surprise. Lue, of course, coached LeBron James for multiple seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and was in charge when they stunned the Golden State Warriors by coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 NBA Finals.

In many ways, it seemed inevitable that Lue would join the Lakers due to that relationship, even if some in the Lakers' front office were reportedly wary of hiring Lue for that very reason. It obviously remains to be seen how Lue will fare as Lakers coach, but at the very least he'll get LeBron to buy in, which is priority number one for Los Angeles after a tough season.