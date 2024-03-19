3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Lakers and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After three quarters their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Hawks 111-86.

The Lakers came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Atlanta 30-37, Los Angeles 36-32

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 18, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Atlanta Hawks will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET on March 18th at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Hawks in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

After a 149-144 finish the last time they played, the Hawks and the Clippers decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. Atlanta strolled past the Clippers with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 110-93. The victory was a breath of fresh air for the Hawks as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Hawks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jalen Johnson led the charge by dropping a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Lakers last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 128-121 to Golden State. The Lakers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Lakers might have lost, but man, LeBron James was a machine: he almost dropped a double-double on 40 points and nine assists. James didn't help the Lakers' cause all that much against the Kings on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was D'Angelo Russell, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 13 assists.

Atlanta's win bumped their record up to 30-37. As for Los Angeles, their defeat dropped their record down to 36-32.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Monday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. The Hawks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 119.3 points per game (they're ranked fifth in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Lakers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 117.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Hawks strolled past the Lakers in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 138-122. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Hawks since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 8.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 226 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.