Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Brooklyn 16-24, Los Angeles 21-21

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 19, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will be playing at home against the Brooklyn Nets at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. The Nets took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Lakers, who come in off a win.

Even though the Lakers have not done well against the Mavericks recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. Los Angeles strolled past Dallas with points to spare, taking the game 127-110. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Lakers.

Anthony Davis was his usual excellent self, almost dropping a triple-double on 28 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. D'Angelo Russell was another key contributor, scoring 29 points.

Meanwhile, the Nets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They lost 105-103 to Portland on a last-minute jump shot From Anfernee Simons. The Nets didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Nets struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The win got Los Angeles back to even at 21-21. As for Brooklyn, they bumped their record down to 16-24 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Lakers just can't miss this season, having made 48.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Nets, though, as they've only made 45.8% of their shots per game this season. Given the Lakers' sizeable advantage in that area, the Nets will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only the Lakers took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, the Lakers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Bettors picking Brooklyn against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a ten-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 7-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 227 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.