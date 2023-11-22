Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Dallas 9-5, Los Angeles 9-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Southwest Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers do have the home-court advantage, but the Mavericks are expected to win by 1.5 points.

The point spread may have favored the Mavericks last Sunday, but the final result did not. They lost to Sacramento at home by a decisive 129-113 margin. The Mavericks have been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

The Mavericks' defeat came about despite a quality game from Luka Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Lakers entered their tilt with the Jazz with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Everything went Los Angeles' way against Utah on Tuesday as Los Angeles made off with a 131-99 victory. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as the Lakers did.

The Lakers can attribute much of their success to Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 16 rebounds. Davis hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for three straight games. D'Angelo Russell was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with 8 assists.

Dallas has yet to win a match at home this season, leaving them with a 9-5 record. As for Los Angeles, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-6 record this season.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Mavericks have themselves a killer kicker this season, having made 48.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Lakers (currently ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game) struggle in that department as they've nailed 49.2% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

The Mavericks barely slipped by the Lakers in their previous matchup back in March, winning 111-110. Do the Mavericks have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Lakers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Dallas is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 238 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.