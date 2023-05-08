Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Los Angeles Lakers

Regular Season Records: Golden State 44-38, Los Angeles 43-39

How To Watch

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Los Angeles 2, Golden State 1

On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers will fight it out against the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference playoff contest at 10:00 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

On Saturday, Los Angeles made easy work of Golden State and carried off a 127-97 win. The success represented a nice turnaround for the Lakers who in their last game suffered a tough 127-100 loss. They relied on the efforts of Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds, and LeBron James, who earned 21 points along with 8 assists and 8 rebounds. Davis has now blocked at least two shots the last 17 times he's played.

The Lakers were dynamite from downtown, nailing 48.4% of their shots from deep. They are 11-3 when they're that accurate from downtown.

The Lakers are on top in this series right now, leading the Warriors 2-1. Come back here after the game to see if the Lakers can scoop up another win or if the Warriors can turn things around.

Odds

Los Angeles are a 3-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

