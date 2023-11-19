Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Houston 6-4, Los Angeles 7-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

TV: Space City Home Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $65.00

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will be playing at home against the Houston Rockets at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. The timing is sure in the Lakers' favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while the Rockets have not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact the Lakers proved on Friday. They came out on top against Portland by a score of 107-95.

The Lakers can attribute much of their success to LeBron James, who scored 35 points along with 9 assists. James continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

Meanwhile, Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 106-100 to Los Angeles. The Rockets have not had much luck with the Clippers recently, as the team's come up short the last seven times they've met.

Despite the defeat, the Rockets got a solid performance out of Fred VanVleet, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 19 points and 10 assists.

Los Angeles is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 7-6 record this season. As for Houston, their loss dropped their record down to 6-4.

While only the Lakers took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Lakers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Houston might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

The Lakers might still be hurting after the devastating 128-94 loss they got from the Rockets in their previous matchup last Wednesday. Will the Lakers have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 220 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.