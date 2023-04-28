Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Lakers

Regular Season Records: Memphis 51-31, Los Angeles 43-39

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Los Angeles 3, Memphis 2

On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers will fight it out against the Memphis Grizzlies in a Western Conference playoff contest at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

On Wednesday, things could have been worse for Los Angeles, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 116-99 loss to Memphis. The Lakers were down 94-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Anthony Davis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 31 points and 19 rebounds. He's now blocked at least two shots the last 13 times he's played.

The Lakers struggled from downtown and only landed 25.6% of their shots from deep. They have now had four straight games with their three-point shooting accuracy at or below 30%.

The Lakers are on top in this series right now, leading the Grizzlies 3-2. Come back here after the game to see if the Lakers can scoop up another win or if the Grizzlies can turn things around.

Odds

Los Angeles are a 4.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 219.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.