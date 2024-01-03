Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Miami 19-14, Los Angeles 17-17

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Lakers are heading back home. They will take on the Miami Heat at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 18.7% worse than the opposition, a fact the Lakers found out the hard way on Sunday. They suffered a bruising 129-109 loss at the hands of New Orleans.

Despite their loss, the Lakers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. LeBron James, who scored 34 points along with eight assists and five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. James continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Austin Reaves, who scored 20 points along with nine assists.

Meanwhile, Miami ended up a good deal behind Los Angeles on Monday and lost 121-104. The Heat were up 39-25 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Los Angeles has been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 17-17 record this season. As for Miami, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 19-14.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Lakers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Heat struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Lakers and the Heat were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, but the Lakers came up empty-handed after a 108-107 defeat. Will the Lakers have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 6-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.