1st Quarter Report

The Bucks fell flat on their face against the Warriors last Wednesday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but the Bucks are up 30-27 over the Lakers.

If the Bucks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 42-22 in no time. On the other hand, the Lakers will have to make due with a 34-31 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Milwaukee 41-22, Los Angeles 34-30

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $59.00

What to Know

The Lakers will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored the Lakers last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 130-120 to Sacramento. The loss came about despite the Lakers having been up 19 in the first quarter.

The Lakers' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 13 assists, and Rui Hachimura who scored 29 points along with two steals. Hachimura didn't help the Lakers' cause all that much against the Thunder on Monday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, the Bucks unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a serious blow against Golden State, falling 125-90. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Bucks have scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Bucks struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Warriors racked up 37 assists.

Los Angeles' loss dropped their record down to 34-30. As for Milwaukee, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 41-22.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Lakers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 117.2 points per game. However, it's not like the Bucks (currently ranked third in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 120.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Lakers came up short against the Bucks in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 115-106. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 38 points and ten rebounds. Now that the Lakers know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Milwaukee is a slight 1-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lakers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 232 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.