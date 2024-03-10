Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Minnesota 44-20, Los Angeles 35-30

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $65.00

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will stay at home for another game and welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. ET on March 10th at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Friday, Los Angeles skirted by the Bucks 123-122 thanks to a clutch shot from D'Angelo Russell with 5 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Russell had an outrageously good game as he shot 9-for-12 from deep and almost dropped a double-double on 44 points and nine assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Cavaliers on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 113-104 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cavaliers.

The losing side was boosted by Naz Reid, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points and 2 assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for the Timberwolves was Anthony Edwards' abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Los Angeles' victory bumped their record up to 35-30. As for Minnesota, their loss ended a five-game streak of away wins and brought them to 44-20.

Sunday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Lakers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Timberwolves struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, the Lakers are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their sixth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 1-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 223 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.