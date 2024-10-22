Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Minnesota 0-0, Los Angeles 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.

Looking back to last season, the Timberwolves had a stellar season and finished 56-26. Similarly, the Lakers assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 47-35.

Going forward, the Timberwolves are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 40-38-3 record against the spread.

The Timberwolves were able to grind out a solid win over the Lakers when the teams last played back in April, winning 127-117. Will the Timberwolves repeat their success, or do the Lakers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 220.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.