Who's Playing
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers
Current Records: Minnesota 0-0, Los Angeles 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Ticket Cost: $109.00
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.
Looking back to last season, the Timberwolves had a stellar season and finished 56-26. Similarly, the Lakers assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 47-35.
Going forward, the Timberwolves are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 40-38-3 record against the spread.
The Timberwolves were able to grind out a solid win over the Lakers when the teams last played back in April, winning 127-117. Will the Timberwolves repeat their success, or do the Lakers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Minnesota is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is 220.5 points.
Series History
Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.
- Apr 07, 2024 - Minnesota 127 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Mar 10, 2024 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Minnesota 109
- Dec 30, 2023 - Minnesota 108 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Dec 21, 2023 - Minnesota 118 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Apr 11, 2023 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Minnesota 102
- Mar 31, 2023 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Minnesota 111
- Mar 03, 2023 - Minnesota 110 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Oct 28, 2022 - Minnesota 111 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Mar 16, 2022 - Minnesota 124 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Jan 02, 2022 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Minnesota 103