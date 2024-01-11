Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Phoenix 19-18, Los Angeles 19-19

The Lakers and the Suns are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2021, but not for long. The Los Angeles Lakers will stay at home for another game and welcome the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 p.m. ET on January 11th at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Even though the Raptors scored an imposing 131 points on Tuesday, the Lakers still came out on top. Los Angeles slipped by Toronto 132-131.

It was another big night for Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 41 points and 11 rebounds. Those 41 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Suns found out the hard way on Monday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 138-111 to Los Angeles. The Suns have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Suns' loss came about despite a quality game from Kevin Durant, who scored 30 points along with seven rebounds.

The win got Los Angeles back to even at 19-19. As for Phoenix, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-18 record this season.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Lakers just can't miss this season, having made 48.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Suns struggle in that department as they've made 48.2% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Lakers skirted past the Suns 106-103 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Will the Lakers repeat their success, or do the Suns have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Los Angeles is a slight 1-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 238 points.

Los Angeles and Phoenix both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.