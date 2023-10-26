Who's Playing
Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Lakers
Current Records: Phoenix 1-0, Los Angeles 0-1
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
What to Know
The Suns are 8-2 against the Lakers since June of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Phoenix Suns will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Suns, who come in off a win.
The Suns had to kick off their season on the road on Tuesday, but they showed no ill effects. They snuck past Golden State with a 108-104 win.
Devin Booker was the offensive standout of the match as he earned 32 points along with 8 assists and 6 rebounds. Less helpful for the Suns was Grayson Allen's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against Denver on Tuesday and fell 119-107.
Despite their defeat, the Lakers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. LeBron James, who earned 21 points along with 8 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.
Phoenix's victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for Los Angeles, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.
The Suns are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 42-38-2 record against the spread.
The Suns came up short against the Lakers in their previous meeting back in April, falling 121-107. Can the Suns avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Los Angeles is a solid 6-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.
The over/under is set at 225.5 points.
Series History
Phoenix has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.
- Apr 07, 2023 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Phoenix 107
- Mar 22, 2023 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Phoenix 111
- Dec 19, 2022 - Phoenix 130 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Nov 22, 2022 - Phoenix 115 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Apr 05, 2022 - Phoenix 121 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Mar 13, 2022 - Phoenix 140 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Dec 21, 2021 - Phoenix 108 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Oct 22, 2021 - Phoenix 115 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Jun 03, 2021 - Phoenix 113 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Jun 01, 2021 - Phoenix 115 vs. Los Angeles 85