Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Sacramento 5-4, Los Angeles 6-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

The Kings have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Monday, Sacramento was able to grind out a solid victory over Cleveland, taking the game 132-120. The Kings pushed the score to 110-89 by the end of the third, a deficit the Cavaliers cut but never quite recovered from.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Kings to victory, but perhaps none more so than Keegan Murray, who earned 25 points along with 8 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Domantas Sabonis, who almost dropped a triple-double on 23 points, 9 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Meanwhile, the Lakers entered their tilt with the Grizzlies with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Los Angeles blew past Memphis 134-107. With the Lakers ahead 74-51 at the half, the match was all but over already.

The Lakers got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Anthony Davis out in front who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. Davis is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last three games he's played. D'Angelo Russell was another key contributor, going 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 5 assists.

Sacramento now has a winning record of 5-4. As for Los Angeles, they pushed their record up to 6-5 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the Lakers are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Sacramento's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-3 record against the spread vs Los Angeles over their last ten matchups.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Kings haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Lakers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 1-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 234.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.