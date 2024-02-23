Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: San Antonio 11-45, Los Angeles 30-27

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday, February 23, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

The Lakers will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the San Antonio Spurs at 10:30 p.m. ET on February 23rd at Crypto.com Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The Lakers unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They lost to Golden State on the road by a decisive 128-110 margin.

The losing side was boosted by Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 15 rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down 14 or more in the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Spurs and the Kings didn't disappoint and broke past the 243.5 point over/under on Thursday. San Antonio took a 127-122 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Kings. The Spurs have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Spurs' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Devin Vassell, who scored 32 points along with seven assists, and Victor Wembanyama who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 13 rebounds. Vassell didn't help the Spurs' cause all that much against the Mavericks last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game.

Los Angeles' loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 30-27. As for San Antonio, they have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-45 record this season.

Things could have been worse for the Lakers, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 129-115 loss to the Spurs when the teams last played back in December of 2023. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Vassell, who scored 36 points along with six rebounds. Now that the Lakers know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 10-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 239.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.