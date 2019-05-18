Los Angeles Lakers won't hire a replacement for Magic Johnson, per report
Rob Pelinka will be the team's top basketball decision-maker
The Los Angeles Lakers don't plan to hire a replacement for Magic Johnson, according to a report from Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.
Johnson served as the team's president of basketball operations until his abrupt public resignation last month. General manager Rob Pelinka will become the team's top basketball decision-maker and report directly to owner Jeanie Buss. Pelinka previously reported to Johnson.
From ESPN:
"The Lakers have decided they will not hire a president of basketball operations to replace Magic Johnson, a team source told ESPN.
General manager Rob Pelinka will continue in his role, reporting directly to ownership, the source said. Pelinka had previously reported to Johnson... Johnson abruptly stepped down from his position on April 9 as the Lakers were preparing to play their final regular-season game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Lakers president and controlling owner Jeanie Buss issued a statement saying the team would 'work in a measured and methodical fashion to make the right moves for the future of our organization.'
Buss considered several options after Johnson's departure, including replacing him, the source said. However, she has since decided to continue with Pelinka as her top basketball decision-maker."
While he's now the top basketball mind in the organization, Pelinka said that his role hasn't changed.
"My role as the GM right now is the same as it was when we selected Lonzo Ball with the second pick, which is our last high pick," Pelinka said. "My role hasn't changed since then."
Kurt Rambis will continue to serve as a special adviser to the Lakers.
