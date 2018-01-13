Losing Thabo Sefolosha for season could be the final blow to Jazz's slim playoff hopes
Sefolosha was injured Friday night and is reportedly to undergo season-ending knee surgery
Already dealing with the long-term absence of Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz received some more unfortunate injury news on Saturday afternoon.
According to a report from Shams Charania of The Vertical, the Jazz will be without swingman Thabo Sefolosha for the remainder of the season. The veteran is expected to undergo surgery to repair the MCL in his right knee.
Sefolosha was injured during Friday's loss to the Charlotte Hornets, and the Jazz was worried it could be a serious injury. Unfortunately, their fears were confirmed.
This is yet another setback in what has been an injury-plagued season in Salt Lake City. Along with the current absence of Gobert, the Jazz have been without both Rodney Hood and Joe Johnson for lengthy stretches this season. And those are just the injuries that have happened during the regular season. Dante Exum was also hurt during the preseason, suffering a shoulder injury that will likely keep him out the entire season.
Sefolosha will be a tough loss for the Jazz the rest of the way. Utah has been much better this season when the veteran has been on the floor. With him on the court, their net rating is plus-4.9 points per 100 possessions -- the best mark for any consistent rotation player. And when Sefolosha sits, the Jazz have been outscored by 4.6 points per 100 possessions.
Currently sitting 4.5 games out of the playoffs in the Western Conference, this could be the final blow that confines the Jazz to a return to the lottery after finally making it back to the playoffs last season.
-
Lakers brass give Walton public support
Coach Luke Walton gets a vote of confidence from the two people with the Lakers who matter...
-
Rim was allegedly crooked in London game
A crooked rim would help explain the lopsided shooting stats per half for each team
-
NBA Saturday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from all of the Saturday's games
-
Ball brothers scoreless in pro debut
Neither Ball brother was able to hit a shot in Vytautus' loss to Lietkabelis
-
NBA DFS, Jan. 13: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Klay's 3-point run ends at 95: 'Oh well'
Klay Thompson's streak of 95 games with a 3-pointer made sits third all-time in NBA histor...
Add a Comment