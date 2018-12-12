Lou Williams injury update: Clippers guard could miss at least two more weeks with hamstring issues

The Los Angeles Clippers have been one of the NBA's most consistent teams throughout the first half of the season.

However, the team took a hit when guard Lou Williams suffered a hamstring injury in Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns. On Tuesday, head coach Doc Rivers revealed that Williams will likely miss at least two weeks with the injury.

Doc Rivers said it could be two weeks or so until Lou Williams comes back from a hamstring injury. “They say it’s not a bad hamstring but I’ve never heard of a good one.” — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) December 12, 2018

The veteran guard has been one of the Clippers top offensive producers to this point in the 2018-19 season. Williams was the team's top reserve as he was averaging 17.2 points and a team-high 4.5 assists per contest. In addition, the former second-round pick was shooting just under 35 percent from beyond the arc.

While Williams will not be in the lineup with the rest of his teammates on Thursday night, the Clippers will be back in action when they travel to San Antonio for a showdown with the Spurs.

Williams is currently in his second season with the Clippers and is coming off quite the inaugural campaign. The 13-year veteran won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award during the 2017-18 campaign after averaging 22.6 points and shooting 35.9 percent from three while playing a career-high 32 minutes a night.

In Williams' absence, Milos Teodosic and Tyrone Wallace have played extended minutes off the bench for Los Angeles. One of the positives for the Clippers is the fact that they have a veteran like Patrick Beverley to lean on as a part of the team's second unit. In addition, the Clippers have gotten a huge lift from 2018 first round pick Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has started 18 of the team's 27 games this season.