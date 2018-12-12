Lou Williams injury update: Clippers guard could miss at least two more weeks with hamstring issues
Williams suffered the injury in Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns
The Los Angeles Clippers have been one of the NBA's most consistent teams throughout the first half of the season.
However, the team took a hit when guard Lou Williams suffered a hamstring injury in Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns. On Tuesday, head coach Doc Rivers revealed that Williams will likely miss at least two weeks with the injury.
The veteran guard has been one of the Clippers top offensive producers to this point in the 2018-19 season. Williams was the team's top reserve as he was averaging 17.2 points and a team-high 4.5 assists per contest. In addition, the former second-round pick was shooting just under 35 percent from beyond the arc.
While Williams will not be in the lineup with the rest of his teammates on Thursday night, the Clippers will be back in action when they travel to San Antonio for a showdown with the Spurs (8:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension).
Williams is currently in his second season with the Clippers and is coming off quite the inaugural campaign. The 13-year veteran won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award during the 2017-18 campaign after averaging 22.6 points and shooting 35.9 percent from three while playing a career-high 32 minutes a night.
In Williams' absence, Milos Teodosic and Tyrone Wallace have played extended minutes off the bench for Los Angeles. One of the positives for the Clippers is the fact that they have a veteran like Patrick Beverley to lean on as a part of the team's second unit. In addition, the Clippers have gotten a huge lift from 2018 first round pick Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has started 18 of the team's 27 games this season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down George's game-winning shot
George's late 3 capped off a 45-point, 15-rebound night last Wednesday against the Nets
-
Star Index: LeBron-Wade an all-time duo
With respect to their legacies, both individually and as a duo, James and Wade gave us a fitting...
-
How D-Rose reinvented himself as shooter
Rose is making nearly half his 3-point attempts
-
A timeline of Wade and James' history
From the 2003 NBA Draft to the Banana Boat to NBA champions, James and Wade have been through...
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 12: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
NBA Tuesday: Scores, highlights, updates
There were just three games on this Tuesday night, but some very interesting matchups