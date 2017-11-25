Lucas Is Talking Clippers’ First Half on Facebook Live
Watch our fearless leader talk about the Clippers’ first half
The Clippers are losing 61 to 47 at halftime in Sacramento. They have struggled on both ends of the court, failing to get consistent open looks on offense, and unable to stop the Kings on defense. To top it all off, they are ice cold from deep, entering the half shooting just 1-14 from three.
Doc has kept an expanded rotation, playing 11 players in the 1st half in an attempt to find lineups that could compete with the 5-13 Kings. Sadly, none of them worked, with a Jawun Evans - Lou Williams - Sindarius Thornwell - Montrezl Harrell - Willie Reed lineup being particularly ineffective.
Watch Lucas discuss the Clippers’ disappointing first half on Facebook Live, and give him some questions!
The Clippers are down 14 at halftime in Sacramento. What's happening?!?Posted by Clips Nation on Saturday, November 25, 2017
