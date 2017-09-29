Lue says Cavs will follow NBA's resting rules, avoid fines: 'That's a lot of money'

When the NBA Board of Governors met recently, the biggest change they pushed through was the league's Draft Lottery reform, which, starting in 2019, will give the three worst teams in the league an equal 14 percent chance at landing the top pick.

However, they also gave the OK to a new set of rules regarding resting players. Under the new guidelines, NBA commissioner Adam Silver now has the power to fine teams $100,000 for resting healthy players on the road or during national TV games.

While this rule will apply to everyone, it will have a larger impact on teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have a number of stars and play dozens of national TV games. Interestingly enough, the Cavaliers themselves are one of the reasons for the new rule, as their decision to sit out LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love during a national TV tilt against the Los Angeles Clippers was a driving force in the long-running conversation about rest in the NBA.

There won't be any of that this season, however, as Cavs head coach Ty Lue noted Friday that the team intends to follow the new resting rules. Via Cleveland.com:

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said his team would follow the league's new resting policy, which means LeBron James will be playing in every road and national TV game so long as he is healthy. "That's a lot of money wherever you're at, $100,000," Lue said Friday. "That's a big fine, but we're going to try and play by the rules. You know, we're going to try and rest at the right moments, and guys that get through it will try to get through it, but we're going to abide by the rules."

To help teams out in this regard, the NBA has stretched out the regular season, which will begin on Oct. 17, about a week earlier than normal.

Still, it will be interesting to see if some teams are willing to eat the fine in order to get their star players an extra night off, or if perhaps there will be an uptick in players being listed as "injured."