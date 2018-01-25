Lue shakes up Cavs lineup, says Tristan Thompson will start in place of Jae Crowder

The Cleveland Cavaliers are a complete mess.

They've lost seven of their last 10 games, recently gave up an embarrassing 148 points to the Thunder and had a fiery team meeting in which Kevin Love was accused of faking illness in the OKC game. Amid all the drama, they're constantly rumored to be close to making a trade, whether it's for George Hill, DeAndre Jordan or Lou Williams.

While it seems likely they'll eventually make some sort of trade, they have decided on one internal move. Head coach Tyronn Lue confirmed on Thursday that the team will be making a change to the starting lineup. Tristan Thompson, who started all 78 games he played last season, will be moved back into the starting lineup, where he'll replace Jae Crowder.

Ty Lue confirms Tristan Thompson will replace Jae Crowder in the starting lineup. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 25, 2018

Thompson, who has played just 26 games this season, has only been in the starting lineup five times so far in this campaign. The Cavaliers, for what it's worth, are just 1-4 in those games.

The Cavaliers are 1-4 with Tristan Thompson in the starting lineup this season (last started on November 1). https://t.co/MSTknDsP6x — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 25, 2018

Now, of course, the question becomes: Will this help solve the Cavaliers' problems -- especially on the defensive end?

Moving Kevin Love to the 5 and starting Crowder was supposed to give the Cavaliers much more flexibility, but Crowder has looked nothing like the player he was in Boston last season, and the Cavs have been a disaster defensively.

It's been a layup line to the basket, with opposing teams making 63.7 percent of their shots at the rim against the Cavs this season, the fourth-highest mark in the league. Moving Thompson -- their one true rim protector -- out of the starting lineup certainly didn't help in that regard, though he alone will not be able to fix all their defensive problems.

Getting Thompson back in the starting lineup is certainly more a traditional look, and one the Cavs have had success with in seasons past. It will also help Love out now that he can move back to the 4 and doesn't have to battle with bruisers like Andre Drummond and Steven Adams.

This move alone is not going to fix all of Cleveland's problems but it seems worth it at this point to give it a shot. The Cavs really can't play any worse on defense than they already are.