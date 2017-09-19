Lue: Tristan Thompson to remain Cavs' starting center after offseason shakeup

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going into the 2017-18 season looking a lot different following the blockbuster trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick.

One thing that should stay the same, however, is the Cavs' starting frontcourt as coach Tyronn Lue noted recently that he plans to keep Tristan Thompson as the starting center alongside Kevin Love. Via Cleveland.com:

"Right now we're just trying to get all of our pieces together and right now Tristan's our starter," Lue told cleveland.com. "I'm just thinking we're going to run a lot more stuff through Kevin, more at the elbows, like we've done the last year and a half. Just trying to figure out with our new pieces and our new players and just see what works best for us."

The reason this was even in question is twofold. For one, the Cavs' acquisition of Crowder, who can play some small-ball power forward, gives them much more flexibility in the frontcourt. In addition, Lue, talking about Love in an interview with ESPN earlier this offseason, said "We're going to play through him more. He's going to get those elbow touches again."

The combination of these two things lead to a theory that perhaps the Cavs could go small and start a frontcourt of Crowder-LeBron James-Love. Which, then, would move Thompson to the bench.

At least for now, however, Lue seems set on keeping Thompson in the starting lineup. Of course, training camp is yet to begin and there is certainly plenty of time for Lue to change his mind in that regard.