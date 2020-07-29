Watch Now: NBA Round Up ( 2:11 )

Playing defense against Luka Doncic is by no means an easy task, but sometimes outside forces come into play to make the job just a bit easier. For the Sixers during their scrimmage against the Mavericks on Tuesday, it came in the form of a camera and a broom.

First, the camera. As Doncic was catching up to a ball that had already gone out of bounds, his momentum carried him into a barrier, and the ball, which forced him to take a moment to regain his balance. As he was doing that, a mounted camera made a beeline towards the temporarily relaxed Doncic and if it wasn't for his quick reflexes, the piece of equipment certainly would have decked him.

The good news for Doncic is that he now knows that his teammates will stick up for him in any situation, even if his aggressor is an inanimate object, as Dallas Morning News reporter Brad Townsend noted on Twitter:

Next, the broom. This was a bit less ferocious than the high-speed camera, but still mildly concerning nonetheless. Ben Simmons was on the floor after falling over Tim Hardaway Jr. while trying to get a rebound -- Simmons had just been called for an over the back foul so the game had been paused. Doncic showed some sportsmanship in helping his opponent up and then was immediately thanked for his actions when the broom of one of the mop boys beneath the basket nearly tripped the Mavs player.

As the broadcaster notes, it must have been one overzealous act of "brooming" that nearly caused an accident.

Even with all the danger he faced, Doncic had the last laugh as his team defeated the Sixers, 118-111.